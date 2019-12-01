Clark County Fire Department’s annual toy drive underway

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department’s annual toy drive is officially underway. The community can drop off new, unwrapped toys or gift cards to any county fire station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week.

Donations will be collected through December 21. Rural fire departments are accepting donations through December 16. After that they’ll be given to more than 40 local organizations around Las Vegas.

Last year, the department was able to collect more than 28,000 toys for families in need.