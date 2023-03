High Roller goes Blue for Police on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2022 in Las Vegas (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County Fire Department will practice rescue scenarios more than 550 feet above the Las Vegas Strip.

Clark County posted on its Twitter page Tuesday to remind the public not to be alarmed if they see a helicopter rescue at The High Roller on Wednesday.

No details were provided on the time frame of the drill practice.

The High Roller is located along the Las Vegas Strip between Flamingo and Spring Mountain roads and is the tallest observation wheel in North America.