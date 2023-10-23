LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department is looking for more volunteer firefighters to keep the rural areas of Clark County safe.

According to a release from the CCFD, there are 10 volunteer fire stations throughout the county with nearly 120 men and women making up the volunteer firefighters.

“We count on our volunteers to provide vital emergency services to our rural communities,” said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck. “We are very grateful for their willingness to both train and respond when needed.”

Exterior Support Firefighter Academy training. (CCFD)

Participants are required to complete 20 hours of online courses. Over the weekend of Oct. 21, volunteers went through the Exterior Support Firefighter Academy.

That training is held over three weekends twice a year, starting in March and September. The training includes hazmat and exterior firefighting skills.

Around 75% of the volunteers are residents and have responded to calls in their communities while they are home.

It is critical to keep the number of volunteer firefighters up, the release stated. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter can email ruralccfd@clarkcountynv.gov or check out the Clark County Fire Department website.