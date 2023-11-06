LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department announced Monday a nationwide recruitment effort to fill 200 positions.

According to a release, CCFD, the largest fire department in Nevada, is hoping to fill 200 positions to keep up with the growing needs of Clark County.

Those who are interested can fill out an interest card on the Join CCFD website. The site will also have more information about the hiring process and the qualifications to be a firefighter.

All qualified applicants will be put on a hiring list that will be used to fill four firefighter academies through 2024 and 2025. Each academy will have around 40 to 60 recruits.

The release stated that paramedics would be given hiring preference, but all applicants are encouraged to work toward their basic or advanced EMT certifications while they wait for an interview opportunity.

According to the release, the CCFD currently employs nearly 800 members who have the following benefits: