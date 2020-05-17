Clark County Fire Department gears up for busy season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department is bracing for one of the worst fire seasons it has seen in years. To assist its crews, it’s deploying this new utility vehicle to the most hard to reach areas.

The Wildland UTV can carry 70 gallons of water and 5 gallons of foam. It’s smaller frame and all-wheel drive allows it to access even the most difficult areas, saving crews time and manpower.

Assistant fire chief Larry Haydu says they’ll need that help this fire season.

“This is shaping up to be a very busy fire year,” Haydu said. “Probably the busiest year I’ve seen in 10 years.”

Within hours of saying this, Haydu dispatched the new UTV to a brush fire at the Sloan Shooting Range. Haydu says the majority of the fires this season have been human-caused, many from shooting.

“Be a little more responsible, shoot into soft dirt if you’re going to go shooting,” Haydu said. “Try not to hit rocks, try not to use steel ammunition or anything that’s going to cause a spark.”

Two years of rain has also led to new layers of fuel, allowing fires to spread quicker than before. Haydu says these conditions are worse than what the area saw in 2013 with the “Carpenter 1 Fire” — which burned 28,000 acres and destroyed six structures.

To help stop the spread of fires, Haydu recommends homeowners have fire resistant landscaping, including rocks up against the home instead of trees or plants.

Now that we are in Wildland Fire Season, there are restrictions in place.

The Clark County Fire Department is also asking the public to carefully dispose of matches, smoking materials, and other items that can ignite fires.