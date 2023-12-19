LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County Fire Department announced the passing of Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney.

Whitney, 53, had been with the department since 1995 and had served in the ranks of firefighter, engineer, captain, and deputy fire chief.

Whitney passed away Monday night, due to complications from an illness, according to CCFD.

CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney (Clark County)

Warren was a long-time paramedic and served many years on the county’s technical rescue team. Warren worked as a suppression captain and as a captain in charge of the training division. He was also a founding member of the Clark County Honor Guard.

Whitney believed in giving back to the community and was in charge of the Clark County Burn Foundation for many years. The foundation provides for those who have suffered loss due to fire or other emergencies. The foundation also collects thousands of toys each year for children in need.

Whitney had a passion for keeping people safe and worked tirelessly with law enforcement to ensure the well-being of our community. Whitney was a phenomenal chief officer and will be missed by the department, family, friends, and the community, CCFD stated in its announcement on Tuesday.