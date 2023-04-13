LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Residents in the southwest Las Vegas valley may see smoky conditions due to the Clark County Fire Department conducting a live fire training exercise.

The training will take place Monday, April 17 through Wednesday, April 19 at two homes located at 9060 Dean Martin Drive and 9080 Dean Martin Drive near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and the I-15.

A class of 85 rookie firefighters will participate in the exercises from about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. According to the fire department, there will be about 42 burns occurring over the course of the three days.

Smaller interior burn exercises will take place during the training which will take produce smoke in the immediate area.

“We are very fortunate to have homes slated for demolition occasionally donated to us for training purposes,” Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said. “They are invaluable resources for our Fire Academy because they give our recruits first-hand experience fighting real fires under different conditions within a highly controlled environment.”

The two homes were donated to the fire department by Kelly Knievel, the son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, and Paige Knievel.