Clark County Fire Department annual toy drive underway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department partnered with the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation to support the 18th annual holiday toy drive happening now through Saturday, Dec. 21.

“We look forward to participating in the toy drive each year and are grateful for the generous support we receive from the public and our community partners,” said Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell.

You can drop off your new, unwrapped toys or gift cards to any Clark County Fire station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The locations of Clark County Fire Stations are listed on the Fire Department’s website pages.

Can you help the @ClarkCountyFD give kids in need a #HappyHolidays? The "Fill the Fire Truck" toy drive starts today in the Las #Vegas Valley. Firefighters are at several @Walmart's today. Donations can also be taken to fire stations – find one at https://t.co/xZP86QJw14.



🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/Y72J6g8Jum — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 29, 2019

Donations are also being collected at the Fire Department’s open house being held on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 23 at 4250 E. Alexander Road near Lamb Boulevard.

The last day to drop off items for the toy drive is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 21 at the Burn Foundation’s office located at 3111 S. Valley View Blvd., Suite B-111. Rural fire departments are accepting donations through December 16.

“Our goal is to help make the holidays brighter for local kids,” added Cassell.

Fire departments will also participate in “Fill-the-Truck” toy drives outside participating Wal-Mart stores where fire engines and volunteer off-duty firefighters will be parked outside stores from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 7-8, Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21.

Participating Wal-Mart stores are:

6464 N. Decatur Boulevard (near I-215)

540 Marks Street (Sunset/Marks)

7200 Arroyo Cross Parkway (Rainbow/215)

Additionally, Firehouse Subs will be accepting donations for this year’s toy drive at their 13 locations in the Las Vegas valley through Dec. 16.

Donations collected will be distributed to more than 40 local organizations including the Boys and Girls Club, Salvation Army, local schools and churches.