LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County Fire Department is investigating a home fire north of Las Vegas after one person was injured.

The incident was initially reported to the fire department as a gas leak but the official cause remains under investigation, according to CCFD.

It happened on Thursday shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Raven Oaks Drive in the Cold Creek area, according to CCFD.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue also responded to the call.

When crews arrived they discovered the fire had burned through the roof of the home and started to extinguish from outside the home.

CCFD said the home was being renovated but had three people inside the home at the time of the fire.

One person was injured with burns and self-transported themselves to the hospital.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.

A total of 3 engines, 1 water tender, 2 squads, 1 rescue, 1 air resource unit, and 2 chief officers responded for a total of 28 personnel including 13 volunteer firefighters.