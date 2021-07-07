Clark County fatal crashes up 38% from same time last year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is experiencing an increase in fatal crashes this year, when compared to last year, when many people were still working from home or not working at all.

According to the Department of Public Safety’s monthly report, 108 people were killed in crashes in Clark County since the beginning of the year, compared to 2020 when 78 people had died in crashes by the end of June.

There have been 180 people killed statewide in crashes. At the same time last year, that number was 136. The deadliest month of 2021 to date has been May when 36 people were killed in crashes. In June, 33 people lost their lives. The month with the fewest deaths was February when 21 people died.

Here is data on the 2021 Clark County fatalities: