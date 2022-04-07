LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fair & Rodeo started on Wednesday, but there’s still time to grab a funnel cake and watch a pig race.

The variety of events — from livestock shows to magicians to country music — has something for everyone, and the events continue through Sunday. To get to the fair, take Interstate 15 north to Logandale, and follow signs at the exit. It’s about 58 miles.

Hours for the fair are 10 a.m.-11 p.m., and the rodeo is at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the fair closes earlier — 9 p.m. — and the rodeo is at 6 p.m.

General admission tickets to the fair are $18, with $3 off for kids 5-12 and seniors 60 and older. All-day ride passes are available

The fair’s return comes after it was shelved in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic.

The rodeo, which started in 1988, is one of the nation’s premier PRCA and WPRA rodeos. Over 500 of the world’s top pro rodeo athletes will compete at the 5-day event.

Among the top attractions at the fair this year:

A comedy stunt show featuring Matt Baker

Pig racing by Swifty Swine

A world class bird show by The Birdman

Story and song time with Tanna Banana

Hypnotist Chris Mabrey

Mutton Bustin

Magician Jeff Martin

The Trick Dog Thrill Show by Cool Dog Productions

Performers on the schedule: