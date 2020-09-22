Clark County extends smoke advisory through Sept. 24

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Persisting wildfire smoke prompted the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES) to extend the current smoke advisory through Thursday, Sept. 24.

The department says the smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases, like bronchitis and asthma, or heart disease due to the dust particles and other pollutants found in smoke. Authorities urge children, the elderly and people with the aforementioned conditions to stay indoors.

DES offers the following tips to limit exposure to smoke:

Limit outdoor exertion, like exercise, on days with high levels of fine particles in the air

Keep windows and doors closed

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty

For more information on air quality, click here.

Wildfire smoke is affecting much of the Southwestern US and Southern Nevada.