LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With $75 million in funding, Clark County is making its mission to expand its recreational facilities, one of which is making its debut in the summer.

“It’s so easy for kids to be on their phone instead of sit at home and if there are more things to do outside, why not encourage them to continue to go outside,” Jackie told 8 News Now.

Jackie is a young mom who was celebrating her son’s birthday at Hollywood Regional Park and said she is pleased to hear that the park will be expanding.

“It’s definitely needed and it’s great because kids want to play and they want to explore,” Jackie said.

The U.S. Department of Interior announced that $75 million in funding will go toward recreational development which means more fields and added park amenities across the valley.

Clark County commissioner, Tick Segerblom shared with 8 News Now what advancements can be expected at Hollywood Regional.

Hollywood Regional Park (KLAS)

“Many soccer fields, paddleboard courts, and this money is going to come after that to create four great baseball fields so it’s really going to improve the east side of Las Vegas which has always been underserved,” Sergerblom said. “It’s very exciting to see the money that is raised in Las Vegas stays here.”

Another park, James Regional Sports Complex located in the southwest part of the valley is set to get not just one but eight softball fields to host the growing softball community throughout the valley and parents are thrilled with the work the county is doing to expand.

James Regional Park Sports Complex (KLAS)

“I love that they are investing in more parks and in families, community-centric,” Nathan Nitzel said. “An outlet for your family to take the kids out and get them out of the house.”

The Clark County Shooting Complex located near Decatur and Grand Teton is another facility that will benefit from the funds. The county stated that the money will go toward improvements to its outdoor archery competition range among other things.