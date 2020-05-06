Clark County encourages voters to register if eligible as registration deadline approaches

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deadline to register to vote in Clark County is fast approaching. The county is encouraging residents who are eligible to vote, but not yet registered to register soon so they can receive their mail ballot for the June 9 Primary Election.

The last day to register to vote or update your existing registration information through the mail in time for the June 9 primary is Tuesday, May 12.

Voter registration is available through the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office website. Registered voters may go to the same website or the County Election Department website to check their information and make any necessary changes.

County registered voters may check their registration information online to make sure their address and other information is correct.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, and to practice safe social distancing, the June 9 Primary Election will be conducted entirely by mail ballot. For more information about the mail ballot primary election, CLICK HERE.

All registered voters will be receiving a mail ballot, which they may return using the postage paid envelope that arrives with their ballot.

Voters who do not mail their ballot will be able to drop off their ballot at any one of several locations that will open later in May. A schedule for the drop-off locations is available in the information mailed to each voter, and on the County Election Department website.

For County residents who still need to register to vote and registered voters who need to update their registration information, there are some upcoming deadlines to be aware of:

May 12 is the last day to register to vote or update your existing registration information through the mail in time for the June 9 primary. Anyone who registers or updates their information before May 12 will be sent a mail ballot.

May 21 is the last day to register to vote or update your existing registration information online through the Nevada Secretary of State’s website at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov in time for the June 9 primary. Anyone who registers or updates their information through the Secretary of State’s website before May 21 will be sent a mail ballot.

May 22 to June 4, anyone who registers to vote online or updates their existing registration online between these dates will have to appear in person to receive and then turn in their mail ballot.