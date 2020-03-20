Clark County employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee in the Clark County Department of Family Services has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized. Another employee has been advised of being at high risk, and has been directed to self-quarantine.

Officials say neither employee came in contact with children of families who come into the department. Employees at the department have now been directed to work remotely.

Professionals will be in to sanitize the facility, and it will be reopened to limited staff soon. The staff will support the essential functions of the department and the Child Abuse and Neglect hotline. The hotline is currently operating from a secondary location.