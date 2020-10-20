Clark County Elections Department begins counting mail-in, drop-off ballots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County began the process of counting the tens of thousands of mail-in and drop-off ballots.

The ballots have to be processed and verified before counting can begin. Election department workers began counting the first batch Tuesday. So far, the county has received more than 100,000 ballots via the mail or drop-off boxes.

Election department staff took the secured ballots out of the vaults and moved them in ballot transfer boxes to the election department where observers are watching as workers feed each ballot through the tallying system.

“We’re over 100,000 in mail that’s already been returned. Yesterday, we were up to 79,000 early voters in person. So, the numbers look good as far as a balance between the mail and early voting at this point,” said Joe Gloria, registrar of voters, Clark County.

To make the process go smoother, Gloria urges voters to avoid damaging their ballot and to fold it as best as possible before putting it in the privacy sleeve. Also make sure to sign the envelope.

Aside from in-person early voting, you can send your ballot through the mail or drop it off at a drop-box. The boxes are located at all early voting sites.