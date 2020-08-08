Clark County drivers safer during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Roads are safer in Las Vegas during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to statistics released Friday by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Notably, fewer fatalities involving pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists were reported in Clark County through July. Totals and percentages:

  • Pedestrians: 33 deaths compared to 34 in 2019, a decrease of 2.94%
  • Motorcyclists: 17 deaths compared to 21 in 2019, a decrease of 19.05%
  • Bicyclists: 0 deaths compared to 4 in 2019, a decrease of 100%

Crashes and fatalities are both down statewide, compared to 2019 levels. And Clark County drivers were doing their part:

  • Crashes: (143) Down 7.14% statewide, down 19.42% in Clark County (83)
  • Fatalities: (153) Down 2.55% statewide, down 16.35% in Clark County (87)

The 87 fatalities in Clark County were followed by Washoe County’s 29 deaths. Washoe County saw its percentages climb, with a 21.74% rise in crashes (28), and a 26.09% rise in fatalities (29).

Nye County reported 7 fatalities, a 40% rise over 2019.

Elko (9 fatalities), Pershing (5) and Churchill (4) counties saw big swings in percentages, but few actual numbers.

