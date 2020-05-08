Clark County dog parks reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s good news for those of you with furry friends. Clark County has reopened dog parks, although they will be operating under strict guidelines.

Signs will be posted, limiting ten people per hour with a one hour time limit per person. This is all in an effort to encourage social distancing.

“Our K-9 friends need opportunities to exercise and escape just like us” said Clark County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel Hernandez. “we are glad to be able to include dog parks as part of our reopening process.”

Clark County operates 12 dog parks. For a full list of locations, CLICK HERE.