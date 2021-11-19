Clark County distribute 500 Thanksgiving dinners to local families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy will distribute 500 Thanksgiving dinners to local families next week.

The event will be held on Monday, Nov. 22, at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue at 1344 W. Carey Avenue from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Too many families in our community struggle with food insecurity, and the ongoing pandemic has only worsened their financial situation,” Commissioner McCurdy said. “I am hopeful that this assistance will provide some relief to their anxiety, and allow them to truly celebrate this Thanksgiving holiday.”

In addition to a frozen turkey, each family will receive the ingredients for a variety of side dishes.

The families who will receive a Thanksgiving dinner have already been selected, and there will not be any additional meals available.