Clark County Dept. of Family Services report shows CPS looked into neglect allegations for Royce Jones in 2018

A family member identifies the 1-year-old boy killed in the violent Summerlin car crash Sunday night on Rampart by Lake Mead as Royce.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A child death report on Royce Jones released Thursday shows the Clark County Department of Family Services has a Child Protective Services history for the child or member of the child’s family or household. One-year-old Royce Jones was killed Sunday evening in a violent car crash at the intersection of Rampart and Lake Mead boulevards.

According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Lauren Prescia, the child’s mother, was driving 121 mph in a 45 mph zone when she hit a car and rammed into a nearby marquee.

Responding officers say Prescia had blood-shot eyes, and she told police she had been drinking. The child’s father, Cameron Hubbard-Jones, has been arrested for reckless driving involving the death of his child.

According to Metro Police, video evidence and witness statements indicated Jones was traveling on North Rampart in his 2017 Mercedes-Benz GL450 at speeds in excess of 100 mph. This occurred while he and Prescia were attempting to pass each other, Metro said.

A report from the Clark County Department of Family Services said it received a call on Dec. 11, 2018, and the person who called was alleging that the child was being neglected.

CCDFS said upon the conclusion of a requisite investigation, the allegation was found unsubstantiated. The family was provided with a referral for community services, and the case was closed.

CCDFS says it has opened a case for investigation and family assessment.