Clark County Department of Aviation hosting North Las Vegas Airport open house

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Department of Aviation is hosting a community open house at the North Las Vegas Airport (VGT).
The event kicks off on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Air Smart terminal building located at 2705 Airport Drive.
The open house will give the public an opportunity to enjoy up-close access to a general aviation airport, to learn about its role in the community.
Attractions at the event will include:
- Aircraft and cars on display
- Aviation businesses and historical groups
- Remote-controlled aircraft display
- Children’s activities
Parking and admission to the event are free.