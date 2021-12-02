Clark County Department of Aviation hosting North Las Vegas Airport open house

The family-oriented event is free and open to the public

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Department of Aviation is hosting a community open house at the North Las Vegas Airport (VGT).

The event kicks off on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Air Smart terminal building located at 2705 Airport Drive.

The open house will give the public an opportunity to enjoy up-close access to a general aviation airport, to learn about its role in the community.

Attractions at the event will include:

Aircraft and cars on display

Aviation businesses and historical groups

Remote-controlled aircraft display

Children’s activities

Parking and admission to the event are free.