Clark County Department of Aviation hosting North Las Vegas Airport open house

The family-oriented event is free and open to the public

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Department of Aviation is hosting a community open house at the North Las Vegas Airport (VGT).

The event kicks off on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Air Smart terminal building located at 2705 Airport Drive.

The open house will give the public an opportunity to enjoy up-close access to a general aviation airport, to learn about its role in the community.

 Attractions at the event will include:

  • Aircraft and cars on display
  • Aviation businesses and historical groups
  • Remote-controlled aircraft display
  • Children’s activities

Parking and admission to the event are free.

