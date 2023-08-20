LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller declared a State of Emergency for Clark County due to the impending impact of Hurricane Hilary.

The declaration looks to help Clark County, its agencies, employees, businesses, and residents to efficiently address the impacts, ensuring that additional resources from the State of Nevada, the federal government, and other public entities are available for Clark County residents.

Clark County does not predict any impacts to its operations or employees working on Monday, Aug. 21. Employees of the county are encouraged to check-in with their managers and supervisors.