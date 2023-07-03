LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As a triple homicide suspect reappeared in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday morning, the Clark County District Attorney said mental health concerns may impact the case’s proceedings.

Spencer McDonald, 30, is accused of killing his grandmother, her boyfriend, and a maintenance worker at the Rancho De Montana Apartments in Spring Valley.

Police documents revealed officers found the bodies inside his apartment on June 27, as well as a second maintenance worker with a stabbing gash that landed him in the hospital.

In court on Monday, McDonald stared blankly at Clark County Judge Amy Chelini with his newly appointed public defender, Anna Clark. While she declined to comment on camera, Clark told the media that she will seek a mental health evaluation for the 30-year-old suspect.

Spencer McDonald listening to Clark County Judge Amy Chelini ordering him to remain in custody without bail for the alleged triple homicide at his Spring Valley apartment unit on June 27. (KLAS)

An article from The Washington Post 10 years ago profiled McDonald about the impact his schizophrenia diagnosis has on his family. His grandmother, Dina Vail, was quoted in the article, and is now one of McDonald’s three deceased victims, according to police documents.

However, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that the diagnosis has not been confirmed through his office. The eventual mental health evaluation, he said, may alter if this case is sent to trial.

“If he’s found incompetent, then, under Nevada law and laws in most states, he can’t stand trial. He would be put in some sort of treatment facility until he’s found competent, if at all,” Wolfson said inside his downtown office on Monday afternoon. “I don’t think he’s ever going to be freed to the public.”

However, what the police already have is a confession. Documents additionally revealed McDonald admitted to killing the three victims and injuring the other maintenance worker during an interview with officers.

“So, I don’t think there’s going to be a question of whether he did it, the real question is going to be why he did it,” Wolfson said. “The death penalty, that is something we would consider in this case.”

Additionally, liability may also fall on the Ranch De Montana Apartments management, who police documents said sent two of their maintenance workers to McDonald’s unit for the welfare check that turned deadly.

This was as if someone else was already calling the police to perform this welfare check, his arrest report stated.

Apartment complex managers did not answer 8 News Now’s questions about why they made the decision, while their corporate offices have yet to return multiple requests for comment too.

Adam Gill, an attorney with the Richard Harris Law Firm, acknowledges that both maintenance workers impacted – 45-year-old Christopher Brassard and an unnamed Hispanic male in his 50s – and their families may have the grounds for liability suits. As he puts it, “There’s no legal responsibility for them to do (welfare checks).”

“They were sent. They were directed during the course and scope of their employment to go do that welfare check. So, that does open (the apartment management) up to liability, which is another reason that Metro’s probably the preferred way to do the welfare check,” Gill said inside his downtown office Friday afternoon. “There is quite a bit of liability there.”

McDonald remains held in Clark County detention without bail until his next court appearance in six weeks, on August 14.