Clark County Coroner’s office identifies baby found dead in dumpster

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has officially identified the 3-month-old infant left in a dumpster two weeks ago. The child has been identified as Jessie Ramos, but his cause of death is still pending.

Last week, detectives arrested the child’s parents, 52-year-old Raul Ramos and 32-year-old Adriana Hernandez-Acala, in connection to the child’s death. They were arrested on three counts of child abuse or neglect and one count of destroying/concealing evidence.

On Wednesday, Hernandez-Acala was released from the Las Vegas Detention Center and taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. She is currently being held at the Henderson Detention Center.

Police found the infant in a dumpster in the 2500 block of Carroll Street in North Las Vegas on Jan. 21.

NLVPD wants to thank the community for the many citizens who contacted them in an effort to help. Anyone with further information, in this case, is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.