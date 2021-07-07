Clark County Coroner urges safety in heat during dog days of summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As temperatures rise again this week, the Clark County Coroner’s Office is urging the community to stay safe.

Heat-related illness and death are all too common and can happen quicker than people realize.

Dehydration and prolonged heat exposure can quickly put you in the hospital and even kill you. So far this year, 12 people have died due to the heat, but it is still early in the summer here in the southwest.

Last year, heat was the main factor in 124 deaths in Clark County.

Coroner Melanie Rouse previously worked in the phoenix area, so she is familiar with how the heat can impact the body.

She says what’s unique about Vegas, is the high amount of visitors that come in who are not ready for the high temperatures.

“I think it’s more about communicating to the public the importance of utilizing those mitigation strategies,” said Rouse. “It’s about communicating that to the visitors in our community that may not be familiar with how hot that really is, making sure we’re providing them with adequate water stations, providing them with the information that they need to protect themselves.”

Rouse says a crucial, and sometimes challenging, part of their investigation is the initial information given. They must piece together if a person was acclimated to the heat and understand if they had resources available to keep them cool.

If you have to go outside in these high temperatures, doctors recommend bringing lots of water, wearing light colored clothing, and taking frequent breaks.

It is also good to know the signs of heat-exhaustion and heat-stroke.