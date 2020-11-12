Clark County Coroner releases cause of death for baby found dead in father’s car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office just released the cause of death for a 21-month-old who died while she was in her father’s car. The coroner said Sayah Deal died from heatstroke due to being exposed to high temperatures.

Sayah’s father, 27-year-old Sidney Deal, was charged with child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm after an arrest report cited he refused the officer’s request to break the car’s window and get the baby out. According to Metro Police, Deal flagged officers down and said his daughter was accidentally locked inside a vehicle last month. It was 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon when it happened.

When officers offered to call for a tow truck, locksmith, or break the car windows, Deal denied the request and instead used the officer’s phone to call his brother, Samid Deal.

The arrest report states the officers waited “several minutes” for the tow truck to arrive and then broke out the back window of the car to remove Sayah. They noticed she was unresponsive and called for medical personnel. The officers performed CPR, but paramedics pronounced Sayah dead at the scene.

The Clark County Coroner ruled the manner in which Sayah died as an accident.

Sidney Deal is being charged with child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm.