Clark County coroner releases cause of death for ‘Twilight’ actor and girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The cause of death has been released for an actor in the film “Twilight” and his girlfriend. Local authorities said the couple were found dead in early May in a Las Vegas condominium.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said Gregory Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adepoju, 27, died from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication on May 13. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

“Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce (Credit: Instagram via KRON)

The bodies of Boyce and Adepoju were found after police were investigating a report of a dead body in a residential complex several miles east of the Strip.

Las Vegas Police Officer Larry Hadfield, a department spokesman, said the deaths were not considered to be the result of a criminal act.

Boyce appeared as Tyler Crowley in the 2008 film starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.