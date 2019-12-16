Clark County Coroner identifies teen allegedly shot, killed by Henderson homeowner

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Clark County Coroner identified the teen who was shot and killed by a homeowner in Henderson last week. According to the coroner, 17-year-old Kory Lino died from a gunshot wound to the head. Then manner in which he died was a homicide.

Henderson Police said 44-year-old Edward Croaker allegedly shot the teen early Thursday morning. According to Henderson Police, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of West Sunset Road after multiple callers reported gunshots in the area.

Once on the scene, officers found two 17-year-old juveniles on a commercial property on sunset Road. One was uninjured, but the other was dead with a gunshot wound.

Officers spoke to Croaker, who had previously called the police, warning of two males shooting near the rear of his home on the 1600 block of Meadow Bluffs. Before police arrived, Croaker grabbed his own gun, shot at the juveniles, and hit Lino.

While interviewing the uninjured juvenile, police learned the gun the two teens had was previously reported stolen to Metro police.

As a result of the investigation, Croaker was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for one count of open murder. Charges are pending for the other juvenile.