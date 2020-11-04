Clark County continues ballot counting today after late night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With many polling sites open until 8 p.m. on Election Day, results are coming in slowly.

Election staff was scheduled to arrive at 8 a.m. Wednesday to continue counting mail-in ballots received on Sunday and Monday.

The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans asked a state judge to stop the counting of mail-in ballots. The court denied that request.

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria says the mail-in ballot process has not been changed at all. The county office is guided by Nevada Revised Statutes, and the law is followed in the counting of ballots.

“Every ballot that comes in requires us to check the identity of voter by matching the signature,” Gloria said. “When the signature does not match, they enter into the cure process, and the voter can contact us to cure that ballot by providing information — an affidavit and a copy of their ID — or the answering of some challenge questions.”

Ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3 will be counted as they come in through the week.