LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission’s Office is looking for students who are interested in applying for its internship program.

Students who are selected will have the opportunity to shadow commissioners and gain hands-on experience in community engagement efforts.

(Credit: Clark County Commissioner’s Office/Twitter)

Those selected will be offered paid part-time internship positions and the opportunity to learn more about the public service field within Clark County.

The selection process will be limited to the first 250 applications received.

More about the position

Those selected for the position will perform a variety of duties which are listed below.

data entry

customer service

answering multi-telephone lines

drafting customer correspondence

Those interested in applying for a position can do so by clicking HERE.