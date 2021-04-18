Clark County commissioners to discuss reopening plan during Tuesday meeting; local business owners look forward to easing restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With the news of the governor handing over control of mitigation measures to local counties on May 1, Clark County is ready to submit its proposal.

For places like Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant, this impacts them greatly.

“The demand is there, and people want to come out. We’ve had to turn away several people, especially on the weekends,” said Jeff McDermott, manager of Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant. “When a group of 10 comes in and they want to sit together, it will be nice to do that, when it’s allowed.”

Other than increasing the capacity from six to 10 people per table, self-service buffets will fully reopen again, and food table preparation will be permitted. Grocery stores and the farmers markets will be able to offer food sampling as well.

#ClarkCounty is ready to submit its #COVID19 Local Mitigation and Enforcement Plan. A summary of the proposal is below. It will be discussed by Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday.



Our proposed plan: https://t.co/L3W1RRUkw1#Vegas #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/W85mXqI7HC — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 18, 2021

Nightclubs and dayclubs will resume operations, and pool tables and arcade games will reopen too. Gym facilities will allow full access to hot tubs and spas for their members.

As for the guidelines that will stay in place even after May 1, those will be the statewide mask mandate and social distancing measures.

Mcdermott says the implementation of these safety guidelines has created a new hygiene standard.

“As far as the cleanliness goes, that’s something that the bar has been raised and I don’t think that is going to change. The one thing the pandemic has done to our businesses is raised our awareness of the cleanliness and the importance of it,” said McDermott.

County commissioners will discuss the proposed plan during Tuesday’s board meeting. For a deeper dive into the plan, CLICK HERE.