Clark County Commissioners to announce the return of grant program to help small businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a news conference on Tuesday Clark County commissioners will announce the return of a grant program to help businesses. The grant program will help small businesses affected by the ongoing pandemic.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Kaizen Crossfit gym at 4520 S. Hualapai Way in the Southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The gym was one of more than 500 local businesses that received funding from two County small business grant programs earlier this year.

