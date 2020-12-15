Clark County to allocate $3M in marijuana business license fees to help homeless, at-risk youth

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners have approved allocating close to three million dollars in marijuana business license fees to help homeless youth and at-risk children.

The announcement made on Dec. 15 states that funds from marijuana business license fees would be added to the Joint Transitional Housing & Rehousing Program for at-risk youth.

A Clark County Twitter post says organizations to receive funding are as follows:

  • Help of Southern Nevada
  • Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY)
  • St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

