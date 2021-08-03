Clark County commissioners take no action on vaccine incentive, discuss possible employee mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners took no action Tuesday on a proposal to implement a $100 vaccine incentive, following a nearly two-hour public comment session.

The commission also briefly discussed mandating vaccines for county employees but tabled the issue for several weeks until they receive more information. County employees would have to either be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom, D-District E, proposed the $100 vaccine incentive last week, telling 8 News Now he got the idea after a recent event where a marijuana dispensary gave out a joint for a shot. Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary is partnering with Immunize Nevada on the “Joints for Jabs” event.

A $10 million fund for $100 each would allow for 100,000 Clark County residents to be paid if commissioners approve the plan.

Several commissioners voiced concern about spending so much money but agreed an incentive was necessary.

Last week, President Joe Biden called for local governments and states across the country to implement similar programs.

“Why don’t we spend that 10 million dollars trying to figure out where all these missing children go?” Stephanie Kinsley said. “How about that’s more important than COVID.”

“If you believe in God, perhaps this is the thing that’s meant to bring us together, it’s not supposed to be political,” Emmett Gates said. “It’s not supposed to break us apart. This thing is killing human beings, period.”

Vax Nevada Days, the state’s public health initiative, was launched last month. It awards $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.

Clark County and Nevada have been labeled as places with high COVID transmission for more than a month now and continue to linger on the White House’s list of “areas of concern,” according to an updated report released Tuesday.

Clark County continues to fuel the higher numbers, with about 80% of Nevada’s COVID-19 cases recorded on Monday. The county’s test positivity rate hit 16.1% on Tuesday.

Clark County reports that nearly 47% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.