Clark County Commissioners support recommendation to cancel Enterprise Land Use Plan Update

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioners supported a recommendation of county staff Tuesday to cancel the Enterprise Land Use Plan Update. Commissioners say they came to a decision after meeting with residents from the Enterprise neighborhood and hearing their concerns about continuing the Enterprise Land Use Plan Update.

Land use plan updates, which guide property zoning designations and possible zoning changes in an area, generally involve significant public outreach, presentations, and meetings packed with residents interested in having a say in what type of development will be allowed in their neighborhood.

However, in compliance with state and federal guidelines intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Clark County has limited large gatherings, making it difficult to conduct the typical in person meetings that accompany a land-use plan update.

This process had been delayed multiple times during the COVID-19 pandemic for Enterprise, which is in the southwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley and includes the Mountain’s Edge and Southern Highlands developments. Enterprise is within Commission Districts A and F, which are represented by Commissioner Michael Naft and Commissioner Justin Jones respectively.

In the news released, Clark County Commissioners said recognizing the importance of a robust economic recovery, property owners may now request nonconforming zone changes in Enterprise. These requests will be thoroughly vetted through a process that includes mandatory neighborhood meetings and public hearings in front of the Enterprise Town Advisory Board, County Planning Commission, and the County Commission.

Through this process, fewer issues will be heard at the same time, making social distancing and extensive public input more feasible at any required meetings.

In a statement the County also said: