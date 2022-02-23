LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commissioners are inviting the public out for a family night of fun in the coming weeks.
Commissioner Jim Gibson tweeted a special invitation for a free family movie featuring Disney’s Encanto in the park event which will be held on March 12 at 6 p.m.
The movie night will be held at the Paradise Recreation Center and free refreshments will also be served at the event.
The public is invited to bring blankets and chairs for the movie viewing.
All children must be accompanied by a parent or an adult.
Movie In The Park
- Saturday, March 12, gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 Mcleod Drive
- Note: For more information call 702-455-7513 for the Paradise location, and 702-455-7576 for the Whitney location