LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commissioners are inviting the public out for a family night of fun in the coming weeks.

Commissioner Jim Gibson tweeted a special invitation for a free family movie featuring Disney’s Encanto in the park event which will be held on March 12 at 6 p.m.

The movie night will be held at the Paradise Recreation Center and free refreshments will also be served at the event.

The public is invited to bring blankets and chairs for the movie viewing.

All children must be accompanied by a parent or an adult.

Come join us on March 12th at 6pm for a FREE family event at the Paradise Rec Center for Movie In The Park. We’ll be showing Disney’s Encanto! #freerefreshments pic.twitter.com/64jApBtItS — Commissioner Jim Gibson (@CommishJGibson) February 23, 2022

Movie In The Park