LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Commission will hold an emergency meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday to discuss Phase 1 reopening standards.

The meeting will be live streamed on www.8NewsNow.com.

County governments are empowered to tailor specific restrictions on business and public life, as long as those restrictions do not go below the strict standards issued by the state.

County commissioners will discuss those standards and protocols for reopening businesses.