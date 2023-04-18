LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Animal Foundation was in the hot seat on Tuesday as Clark County commissioners asked them tough questions.

The county said they wanted progress on a series of promises they said The Animal Foundation made to them.

Some of the commissioners were very direct as they didn’t want to waste any time on what they said The Animal Foundation had already done. They said they demand transparency and results.

“We need partnership and support more than ever before,” Hilarie Grey CEO of The Animal Foundation expressed. “Our dedicated and hard-working team of staff and volunteers is caring for more than 550 animals.”

Commissioner Jim Gibson referred to one of the more common complaints at the meeting, good samaritans having trouble turning in animals at the shelter.

“What we received is a multitude of those kinds of complaints,” Gibson stated.

Last summer, the open admission shelter started requiring appointments to drop off animals, a necessary move they said.

“This is something we have been advised on by all the national organizations,” Grey said.

At the meeting, Terran Tull COO of The Animal Foundation addressed same-day appointments.

“Today it can be possible to book same-day appointments or next-day appointments,” she said.

8 News Now’s Victoria Saha looked online at The Animal Foundation’s website after the meeting and found that Wednesday would be the earliest day for adoption returns. The next available appointment to drop off a stray animal was next month. Which would leave the burden on rescue groups.

“You leave these animals out on the street and they are dead, they die terrible deaths,” Mickey Wilson with Rouge Animal Rescue expressed.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said she wanted answers at the meeting.

“Nationally there’s a lot of things going on, but I have a responsibility for Clark County,” she stated.

Grey also shared with commissioners that The Animal Foundation is short-staffed, following a national trend.

Two commissioners then added their thoughts on the matter.

“Hilarie if you need more money, you know say that,” Commissioner Tick Segerblom said.

“I just am not throwing good money after bad,” Commissioner Kirkpatrick added.

Clark County gives The Animal Foundation more than $200,000 a month, which is more than $2.4 million a year. Which doesn’t include the money it gets from the City of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

At the meeting commissioners and The Animal Foundation agreed that the rescue groups can possibly get funding to help with intakes as a majority of them currently depend on donations from the public.

Clark County is in contract with The Animal Foundation until 2025. The county has requested an audit of the shelter.