LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County commissioners continued their goal of updating the historic commercial center district.

They approved the creation of a grant program to fund grease traps at their commissioner meeting on Aug. 16.

Clark County Commissioners create grants to fund grease traps for growth at Historic Commercial Center District (KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

Arty’s Steakhouse is a new concept coming to the 60’s era plaza near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Owner Derek Stonebarger said grease traps are necessary to keep the grease from the kitchen out of our water supply, and the grants would be an appreciated help.

“These are all big expenses for businesses that are trying to create a new business like this,” Stonebarger said.

The commissioner’s agenda said grants will be limited to one per property owner, and cap at $25,000.

Chris Mazzone is the property manager of one of the buildings.

He said he thinks the funding would be “better off per tenant” or “per restaurant and closer to $50,000.”

Mazzone said anything helps, and Stonebarger agreed.

“We’ll have to see how it all plays out,” Stonebarger said. “$25,000 is going to help, I’m not complaining, but it’s not everything.”

He is anticipating fundraising efforts.

Stonebarger said they plan for a partial opening for Arty’s Steakhouse at the end of the year and fall next year for their grand opening.

The grant will be for businesses planning a five or more-year lease.

8 News Now reached out to the county to confirm the $25,000 cap on property owners but did not hear back before this story’s deadline on Monday evening.