Clark County commissioners approve updates to cyclist safety ordinance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners approved updates to the current cyclist safety ordinance Tuesday. The new ordinance is meant to update and clarify the responsibilities of cyclists on county roadways.

In a Tweet, Clark County writes that as it stands right now, the ordinance is “outdated and inconsistent with state law.” The county draws comparisons between the current ordinance and updated ordinance.

Currently, cyclists are required to ride on the right side of the road. There are no exceptions. The new ordinance would allow them to ride in a full lane if riding on the right side is impractical or unsafe.

Bicycle safety advocates praised the county’s move, but said more work remains.

“The Clark County Commissioners’ unanimous decision to pass Commissioner Jones’ ordinance illustrates our county’s commitment to creating safer cycling in Southern Nevada. The next step is to make motorists aware that they can expect cyclists in the lane of traffic,” said Keely Brooks, Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition Secretary.

“The Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition will be working diligently to educate our community so that we can all ride safe,” she said.

The county is also prevented from posting effective “Bicycles May Use Full Lane” signage on appropriate roads, but that would change with the proposed ordinance.

The county says the update is consistent with state law and national cycling safety standards and would not impose new restrictions on cyclists.

Bicycle safety improvement efforts have expanded since five cyclists were killed in a Dec. 10 crash on U.S. Highway 95 between Boulder City and Searchlight. The driver of a box truck involved in the crash has been charged with DUI.

Advocates have seized on the tragedy to protest drivers’ failure to pay attention and use caution around cyclists.