Clark County commissioners approve reallocation of Coronavirus Relief Funds to increase community testing, provide community aid

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County commissioners approved 6-0 to reallocate Coronavirus Relief Funds to increase community testing and aid more people in the community.
These are the $295 million federal CARES Act dollars approved in the spring and summer for coronavirus relief efforts.
The Clark County Board of Commissioners’ agenda item was to approve and authorize the reallocation of available Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF Funds) to first fund community testing and direct financial assistance to individuals impacted by COVID-19.
The remaining funds will be used to fund allowable expenditures in accordance with the guidance provided by the Treasury Office of the Inspector General.
