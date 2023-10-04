LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District is closer to opening a new magnet school in the south Las Vegas valley, despite strong opposition from neighbors.

At Wednesday’s Clark County Zoning meeting, commissioners unanimously approved permits for the South Career and Technical Academy.

According to documents, CCSD wants to build a three-story school on a 20-acre lot near Starr Avenue and Gilespie Street.

However, some homeowners in the area say there just isn’t enough space.

“We find ourselves in a situation where we cannot justify in any way putting children’s lives and the lives of others in harm’s way. The safety of our children should be paramount,” Mike Pride, a homeowner, said.

CCSD says it hopes to start construction next fall on South Career and Technical Academy and open the school to students by the fall of 2026.

“These [magnet] schools are consistently the top-performing schools in the state. The programming of this school comes from a well-considered place,” Gia Moore, CCSD’s director of college and career readiness, said.

SCTA would hold 1,800 students.