Clark County commissioners approve creating COVID-19 relief fund through CARES Act

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners approved the creation of a COVID-19 Response Fund on Tuesday during a meeting.
The new fund allows the county to administer funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), which provides emergency assistance and health care response for individuals, families and businesses affected by the pandemic.
In the approved resolution, the county states that the short-term and long-term plan for spending from the fund will be to “pay for salaries, benefits, services, supplies, and capital outlay in response to COVID-19.”
