Clark County Commissioners approve $24.2M purchase of Las Vegas Monorail, LVCVA to discuss proposal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it is running, Las Vegas’ monorail gives 5 million rides a year. On Tuesday, Clark County Commissioners agreed on a plan for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to buy the shuttered system, with the hope of finally making it profitable.

The LVCVA wants to buy the monorail for $24.2 million. The plan is to work with the corporation in a bankruptcy filing.

COVID-19 has forced the company to shut down the system. It hasn’t made any money for several months, but the bankruptcy filing would be part of a long-term solution for the monorail.

LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill feels the authority can make the line more efficient.

“We feel like we have the opportunity to operate the system more efficiently, simply because of who we are. We have the ability to borrow money at a significantly lesser interest rate. We have office space, they are currently leasing office space,” Hill said.

A 10-year non-compete clause around the monorail is about to expire. Hill says it would take $200 million to replace the trains.

So, within the next decade, Hill believes this is the time to look into the system that could replace the monorail for when it becomes obsolete.

Now that the sale is approved by County Commissioners, the LVCVA must agree on the proposal. Their meeting to discuss it is Tuesday at 3 p.m.