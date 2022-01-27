2nd annual Clothes for Comfort clothing drive in need of donations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the winter season continues across Southern Nevada many struggling for basic necessities are in need of warm clothing this time of year.

Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick is hoping her second annual Clothes for Comfort clothing drive for children and young adults will help assist many this time of year.

“Too many of our friends and neighbors struggle to find the basic necessities for their family,” Commissioner Kirkpatrick said. “Through this clothing drive, we can help ease some of their burden.”

Donations of new or gently used clothes can be dropped off at any Clark County recreation or community center, any Harbor location, or at the County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas from Feb. 1 through March 1.

Any gently used clothing that is donated should be clean, laundered, and stain-free.

Clothes for Comfort clothing drive

WHAT: New or gently used clean clothing donations for children and young adults

New or gently used clean clothing donations for children and young adults WHEN: Feb. 1 through March 1, 2022

Feb. 1 through March 1, 2022 WHERE: Clark County Govt. Center – 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas or any Clark County recreation office, community center, Harbor location in the valley

For more information about the clothing, drive contact the Clark County Commissioner’s office at: (702) 455-2540.