LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County has confirmed that Commissioner Justin Jones gave notice that he is stepping down immediately as Vice Chair of the Clark County Commission.

The Board will move to appoint a new Vice Chair at an upcoming Board of County Commission meeting.

Jones released the following statement on Wednesday.

“By stepping down as Vice Chair, I am hopeful that the ongoing and contested legal disputes in the Gypsum Resources litigation will not distract further from the important work of Clark County and the Board. I remain focused on my work as a Clark County Commissioner and the constituents I have been elected to serve.” – Commissioner Justin Jones

Jones was elected to represent District F on the County Commission in 2018 and re-elected to a second four-year term in 2022.

He also serves on several regional boards, including as Chair of the Regional Transportation Commission and Regional Flood Control District, and on the Board of Directors of the Southern Nevada Water Authority and Southern Nevada Regional Planning Coalition, according to Clark County’s website.