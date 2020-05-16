Clark County Commissioner hosts ‘ballot drop-off parade’ for primary election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The June primary is fast approaching. It’s an all mail-in ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and local leaders are encouraging everyone to participate.

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly hosted a mail ballot drop off parade Saturday afternoon. It was a way to make sure that people sent their ballots in to cast their votes for the June primary.

More than 100 cars swung by the post office on North MLK Boulevard to drop their ballots off. Voters handed their envelopes to Commissioner Weekly and other volunteers, so they could put them in the mailbox.

The idea was to make the process simple and safe.

No one got out of their cars, in an effort to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Most people were wearing masks.

The 2020 primary election is being conducted entirely by mail ballot in Clark County to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Commissioner Weekly says he wants to make sure everybody exercises their right to vote.

“I always do a get out early vote type event, and today makes no exception. We want to make sure even during this pandemic that all Nevadans take advantage of this opportunity,” Commissioner Weekly said. “It’s unfortunate that we have to go this route, but whatever it takes to make sure that we’re safe.”

The ballot drop off parade started at 2:23 Saturday afternoon. That was in honor of Ahmaud Arbery — the unarmed black man who was shot and killed on February 23rd while going on a run in his Georgia neighborhood.