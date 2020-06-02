Clark County Commissioner gets emotional talking about Floyd, protests during meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During a Clark County Commissioners meeting held Tuesday, Commissioner Lawrence Weekly got emotional when talking about the latest incident involving an officer who was shot and is now in critical condition. The Commissioner also spoke about the recent protests that have turned violent in Las Vegas.

“We have one of our officers who’s not doing well… it’s just a very unfortunate situation,” Commissioner Weekly said.

He took a few minutes to give his thoughts on the recent unrest stemming from the May 25th death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has led to peaceful demonstrations and violent protests across the U.S.

During Las Vegas’ fourth night of violent protests over Floyd’s death, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was shot in the head near Circus Circus and is now on life support at UMC.

Cmsr. @LawrenceWeekly spoke at today's Commission Mtg. about recent events including an @LVMPD officer being shot in Las #Vegas at a protest. The Commissioner knows it's a difficult time. He supports people's right to protest, but he's asking people not to resort to violence. pic.twitter.com/Kxg7lUSc8W — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 2, 2020

The Commissioner called Floyd’s death “so unfortunate and so unnecessary,” and said the “unrest around this country has turned us upside down, and even right here in our very own community.”

Since the protests broke out violently on Friday in Las Vegas, county facilities have been damaged, as well as businesses looted.

Clark County tweeted a video of Weekly’s comments and said, “he supports people’s right to protest, but he’s asking people not to resort to violence.”

Commissioner Weekly gets emotional during the meeting while talking about George Floyd and protests going on in our city. "One of our officers is not doing well. It's just really very unfortunate, the situation that's going on."



"We all have to solve this issue together." pic.twitter.com/ujpvY2tGyQ — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) June 2, 2020

“I’m sorry all, I’m very emotional about this… we’re in this together and we all have to solve this issue together,” Weekly said.