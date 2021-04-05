Clark County Commissioner breaks ground on $20M Desert Inn Road Project in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, April 5 at 9 a.m. to commemorate the beginning of a $20 million construction project, connecting two sections of Desert Inn Road in the east Las Vegas Valley.

Photo: Clark County

“Commissioner Jim Gibson and I have been working to improve access for the residents of the eastside to the rest of the valley,” said Commissioner Segerblom.

The project is expected to take one year to complete with William Charles Inc. as the contractor.

“This project will give drivers a more direct route to the homes and businesses in this area and make Desert Inn safer for everyone who uses it,” added Commissioner Segerblom.

The project will connect sections of Desert Inn with a new bridge over the Las Vegas Wash, adding new roadway and bike lanes, and widening existing portions of the road between Blue Ash Lane and Hollywood Boulevard.