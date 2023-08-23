LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic signals on Lamb Boulevard at Karen Avenue, located at Jerome Mack Middle School, were activated on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 a.m. by Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and the school’s former principal, Dr. Roxanne James, who advocated for the signals.

“This project will improve safety for the students who have to cross six lanes of traffic to get to the other side,” said James, who was principal at Mack Middle School for 11 years before retiring last spring. “But it will also improve safety for the drivers. I really think it will help both communities.”

“The new signals will improve the flow of traffic and create safer conditions for everyone going through the intersection,” Commissioner Segerblom agreed.

Other roadway improvements at the intersection, which sees daily traffic averaging 36,000 vehicles, include median island installations, pavement upgrades, and intelligent transportation system improvements.